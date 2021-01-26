People have lost faith in Congress: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Stating that the Congress has completely lost the trust of the people of the State, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the grand old party will never come back to power again. He was speaking at an event organised in Sadashivpet on Sunday to welcome three Congress councillors — P Raju, G Ravi and P Renuka — into the TRS fold. The Minister also announced his decision to donate `1,00,116 to a gaushal a in Jharasangam.