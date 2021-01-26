PIL over appointments of RTI commissioners closed

By Express News Service

Pointing out that no material was furnished by the petitioner to substantiate the allegations, the Telangana High Court on Monday closed the PIL filed alleging that the State government had appointed RTI commissioners in violation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A division bench of the Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL taken up based on a letter addressed to the HC by C Venu, complaining that the State government had appointed ‘active political leaders’ as the State RTI Commissioners.

The bench had appointed advocate Vasudha Nagaraj as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case. The amicus curiae submitted that the petitioner had only made allegations of ‘political appointments’ but had not furnished any material to substantiate them. The bench then closed the PIL.