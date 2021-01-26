STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC collegium recommends Sanjay Kumar as Manipur CJ

Published: 26th January 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended elevation of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. Telangana High Court is his parent High Court. According to a statement issued by the Apex Court, the collegium made the recommendation on December 16 last year.

In August 2019, the SC collegium resolved to recommend the Central government to transfer Justice Kumar, seniormost judge of Telangana HC, in the interest of better administration of justice. Expressing displeasure with this transfer, members of the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association had protested by boycotting court proceedings between Sept 4 and 7, demanding to recall the transfer. 

At its extraordinary executive committee meeting, the association passed a resolution unanimously condemning the move. The association wanted the Apex Court collegium to consider elevation of Justice Kumar, the seniormost judge of Telangana HC, as CJ to any appropriate HC. They also met the Chief Justice of India and the Union Minister. 

Justice Sanjay Kumar was born on Aug 14, 1963. His father, P Ramachandra Reddy was the former Advocate General of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh HC. He studied law from Delhi University in 1988 and enrolled as a member on the rolls of AP bar council in 1988. He served as a government pleader in the HC from 2000 to 2003 before his elevation to the bench as additional judge of AP High Court on Aug 8, 2008. He assumed charge as a permanent judge on Jan 20, 2010.

