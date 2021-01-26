Telangana government ignoring Kodangal, says Malkajgiri Congress MP A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Malkajgiri Congress MP A Revanth Reddy challenged the former to pinpoint all developmental activities that the government carried out in Kodangal Assembly constituency after January 2019.

Stating that he would quit politics if Rama Rao manages to point out even one developmental programme, Revanth demanded that the Minister take an oath on Polepally Yellamma and prove his commitment.

Revanth also stated that Kodangal constituency witnessed development while he was an MLA in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth said: “KTR’s politics is based on lies. He might have gained the eligibility to become Chief Minister, while the TRS is in power, as he has learnt to outperform his father [KCR] in spreading lies. But, KCR will never give away his position.” Revanth added that if Rama Rao becomes the Chief Minister, it will lead to internal conflict in the Kalvakuntla family. Revanth demanded that KCR make MLA Rasamayi Balakishan the next CM and fulfil his “Dalit Chief Minister” promise.