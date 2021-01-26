Telangana High Court directs police to permit farmers’ rally in Hyderabad today

By Express News Service

In a relief to farmer unions, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Rachakonda Police Commissioner to accord permission, after imposing reasonable conditions, to Telangana Rashtra Rythu Sangam (TRRS) to hold a ‘farmers parade’ on Tuesday between LB Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi stadium at Uppal. The rally is to extend solidarity to the farmers’ protest in New Delhi against the Centre’s Farm Laws. The Court directed the petitioner to give an undertaking before the police that it would be held responsible for any untoward incident during the event. “The Court is very sympathetic to the farmers’ protest”, the Court observed.

Justice K Lakshman passed this order in the petition moved in the form of a lunch motion by TRRS state secretary Pasya Padma and another person, challenging the action of the Hyderabad police in not granting them permission to hold the rally near Necklace Road. Government counsel T Srikanth Reddy submitted that there were intelligence reports that extremists and terrorists might create law and order problem in the city. The judge, while disposing of the petition, directed the Rachakonda Police Commissioner to accord permission for the said event.