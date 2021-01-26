Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates DRDO’s weapons facility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday inaugurated the Integrated Weapons System Design Centre at DRDO’s APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here.The facility would enhance capability in design and development of command and control systems for surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and ballistic missile defence systems, stated a press release issued by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Appreciating scientists for their hard work and dedication even during the nationwide-lockdown, he said, “The role played by DRDO during the Pandemic has set an example for others to emulate. Their efforts have led to many successful missions.”