In show of support to Delhi brethren, TS ryots take out rally over farm laws

Similar rallies were taken out in many other districts of the State, including Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. 

Published: 27th January 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers and members of other organisations take out a huge rally from Saroornagar indoor stadium to Uppal Ring Road, against the farm laws, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To show their solidarity with the tractor rally in Delhi, thousands of farmers from several districts of Telangana took part in a protest rally against the recent farm laws here on Tuesday. 

A sea of farmers — many of whom were waving flags and carrying banners — marched from Saroornagar indoor stadium to Uppal Ring Road. Raising the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ and singing songs of encouragement. People from different walks of life joined the rally against one of the three farm laws.  

“We will continue the struggle until the anti-farmer laws are repealed. Our brothers and sisters have been protesting for months now, but this government does not seem to care about us,” said B Kanti, 53, a participant in the rally. 

The rally was organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) in coordination with several other farmer and other organisations. 

“Through this rally, especially organised on Republic Day, we also want to send out a message to both the Central and State government that they can not play with our constitutional rights by passing such laws or by stopping people from protesting,” said Kiran Vissa, a senior member of AIKSCC and Samyukta Kisan Morcha.  

Similar rallies were taken out in many other districts of the State, including Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. 

