KTR to inaugurate Batasingaram logistics park on Thursday

The park, developed in PPP mode, has been constructed in an area of 40 acres at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Batasingaram logistics park on January 28. The park is aimed at providing an integrated one-stop facility for freight operators, third-party logistics providers (3PL), cargo handling firms and truck drivers.

The park, developed in PPP mode, has been constructed in an area of 40 acres at a cost of Rs 40 crore. It is located on the Vijayawada Highway, 7 km from the ORR. The key project components include about 2 lakh sft of warehousing, parking for 500 trucks, dormitory to cater to 200 persons, restaurants, office space, provisions for fuel stations, primary health centre, automobile service centre, administrative block, and commercial space.

According to HMDA officials, considering the demand and activity in logistics sector in and around Hyderabad and with an objective of promoting organised movement of goods, reduce entry of multi-axle vehicle in Hyderabad, the State government through the HMDA initiated the development of logistic facilities around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area.

The park has a provision for cold storage for 10,000 metric tonnes, office for operators (10,000 sft), automobile service centres (10,000 sft), restaurants/dhabas (5,000 sft), provision for fuel station, etc.

