BJP blasts TRS MLA for temple remarks

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy created a controversy by passing remarks against the Ram Mandir to be constructed at Ayodhya.While addressing a meeting, the TRS leader questioned why should people of Telangana donate for the temple in Ayodhya when there was already a Ramalayam in Bhadrachalam. “We have Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam. Why do we need your Lord Rama in Ayodhya?” he asked the BJP leaders.

He said that he was not against the idea of constructing a temple and added, “God is for all and not just for you.” Dharma Reddy alleged that the BJP party leaders were politicising the issue. “We will teach you a lesson in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Reacting to his comments, BJP party leaders staged a protest at Parkal and Warangal Urban district. They burnt an effigy of the MLA and sought an apology from him. Former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy, BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma, BJYM president S Naresh Patel, and former MLA M Dharma Rao took part in the protest.