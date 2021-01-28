TDP leaders file bankruptcy plea in court

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TDP leaders Rayala Latha and husband Rayala Veerendra filed a bankruptcy petition for `2.62 crore in the Senior Civil Judge Court in Khammam on Wednesday.The petitioners also included 19 persons as opponents in the bankruptcy plea. In the petition, the TDP leaders have mentioned that they are unable to repay the loans taken from these 19 persons due to losses incurred in their real estate business. They also pointed out that they decided to file the plea over growing pressure.