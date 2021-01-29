264 2BHK houses to be handed over today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more double bedroom dignity housing projects comprising 264 dwellings in Sairam Nagar and Gandhinagar will be handed over to beneficiaries by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Dy Speaker Padma Rao on Friday.

A total of 200 2BHK houses have been constructed at Gandhinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 15.50 crore, while 64 houses have been built at Sairam Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 4.96 crore. The houses are built in an area of about 560 square feet and at a cost of Rs 7.75 lakh per dwelling. Infrastructure such as drinking water and electricityhave also been provided.