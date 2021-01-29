Adilabad rly station to get pit line

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya announced on Thursday that the Adilabad district headquarters railway station will soon get a pit line (maintenance line).

Gajanan Mallya made this announcement when Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao met the former in Hyderabad to submit a representation requesting him to ensure completion of all pending railway-related works in the Parliamentary constituency soon. The SCR GM also pointed out that the railway station in Adilabad district headquarters has all necessary facilities for laying a pit line.

Soyam Bapu Rao also requested Gajanan Mallya to extend the Kazipet-Balharshah train and Nanded-Bengaluru Express to Adilabad station. He also alleged that the works on the Railway under Bridge (RuB) near Tamsi bus stand in the town is getting delayed as the government is not releasing its share of funds.