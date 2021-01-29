Day 2: Only 45% private medicos say yes to vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Day-2 of the vaccine rollout for private healthcare workers received lukewarm response with only 45 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries opting to take the shot. As per data from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, of the targeted 45,973 individual for Thursday, only 20,636 agreed to take the vaccine. Roughly translated, 58 per cent of healthcare workers have been cumulatively vaccinated so far. The poor turnout was seen more in the districts than in Hyderabad, sources said.

For instance, as on 3 pm on Thursday, Hyderabad witnessed 80 per cent participation of targeted beneficiaries, according to senior health officials. However, participation from private practitioners elsewhere was much lower. The State had planned 487 sessions on Thursday and executed them all. Furthermore, there were three cases of AEFI reported on Thursday. Officials assured that all the affected persons were stable.