Don’t get agitated, govt doing its best: CS

PRTU demands 45% fitment effective from July 1, 2018; Revenue employees seek 65% fitment, different pay scale

Published: 29th January 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of unions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held talks with several employees unions on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC)’s recommendations which among others had suggested 7.5 per cent fitment on basic pay for the employees.The exercise is in continuation with consultations being held by the three member committee headed by Somesh Kumar.

On Thursday, Progressive Teachers’ Union (PRTU), Telangana Class IV Employees Association, Telangana Revenue Employees’ Services Association, Telangana State United Teachers Federation and other employees unions and associations demanded fitment of over 40 per cent. But, according to the representatives of the unions, the committee said it was highly improbable as the State’s economy which went belly up due to the pandemic had just begun recovering. The committee, however, promised to apprise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of their demands.

The committee members had reportedly told the unions to not get agitated and create disturbances as the government was doing its best for the benefit of employees within the constraints created because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The PRTU sought payment of Rs 2,500 per month towards tuition fee of the children of employees, restoration of HRA slabs, and annulment of CPS.

The PRTU said that as there was no scope for another PRC in the next five years, justice must be done now. The PRTU also demanded 45 per cent fitment and said it should be made effective from July 1, 2018.
Revenue employees sought a better pay scale and wanted 65 per cent fitment on basic pay. Though the officials said the employees had to be reasonable, the employees insisted on setting right the injustice done to them by the PRC.

TEA says govt using divide and rule strategy
Telangana Employees Association (TEA)  demanded that the State government must invite all 79 employees unions’ which are part of the Joint Action Committee for the talks over Pay Revision Commission’s report.  They alleged that the TRS-led government was calling only a few organisations which would support the government’s decision. Addressing a press conference, TEA leader, Chilagani Sampath Kumar Swamy said that the State government was following the strategy of divide and rule, therefore, inviting selective organisations for the talks. “The government is insulting us by not inviting for talks,” he added. Mahipal Reddy, another TEA leader, said that all employees were entitled to the PRC but the government was behaving as if it was doing a favour to the employees.

