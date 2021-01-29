Inter exams to begin on May 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The time table for the Intermediate exams was released on Thursday by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. Students have three months to prepare for the exams as, according to the schedule, first-year exams will be held from May 1 to 19 and second-year exams from May 2 to 20.

The exams will kick off for first-year students with Second Language Paper-I, and for second-year students Second Language Paper-II. It will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on the scheduled days. Meanwhile, practical exams will be held from April 7 to 20, informed the Minister.

Last year, the TSBIE had released a tentative schedule, according to which classes were supposed to start on September 1 and final exams were planned between March and April, 2021, after which colleges were to open on June 1. However, junior colleges did not resume regular physical classes as planned on Sept 1 due to Covid-19. They are set to reopen on Feb 1.