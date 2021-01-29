STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress State unit gets new chief

Senior leaders urge the youth wing to lead the agitations against Central, State govts

Published: 29th January 2021 10:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leaders, on Thursday, asked the Youth Congress workers to lead the party’s fight against the “anti-people” policies of State and Central governments. Marking the occasion of newly elected State Youth Congress (YC) president K Shiv Sena Reddy and other office-bearers assuming charge, the Congress party took out a massive procession, which culminated in a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “While KCR had promised one job for every household, Modi had promised two crore jobs every year. But the TRS government has not even provided one job per village or town, and the Prime Minister has not created even two lakh jobs every year since the saffron party came to power in 2014. Instead, crores of existing jobs were lost due to their poor economic policies and decisions.” 

Former CLP leader Jana Reddy said that the history of Congress was full of sacrifices. He appealed to the Youth Congress to take the principles of secularism and national integrity to people, and show them how ruling parties are deceiving them with fake promises.CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Telangana Statehood should be protected by the youth in these “dark times”.

‘Failed to keep promises’ 
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday, blasted both the Central and State governments for failing to keep their  promises of creating employment opportunities

