Four held for taking Rs 7.5 L bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB sleuths have arrested four officials of Maheswaram for accepting Rs 7.5 lakh bribe in lieu of issuing permissions to a real estate trader. J Geeta, Mansanpally village panchayat secretary; Kandi Ramesh, the sarpanch’s husband; and B Narsimha Yadav, vice-sarpanch; were caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh at the Panchayat office from Kajjidi Muthyam Reddy, a records liaison officer of a real estate firm. Mandal Panchayat Raj Officer G Srinivasulu was also held for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh at the MPDO office.