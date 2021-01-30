SCR to close down 29 halt stations soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway has decided to close down 29 non-remunerative halt stations with effect from February 1 and two more such stations from April 1.

Those which will be shut down from February 1 fall in the divisions of Secunderabad (16), Guntakal (3), Guntur (4), Nanded (1) and Hydearbad (5). The remaining two stations to be closed are also in Hyderabad division.

The railway halt stations are not railway stations in true sense of the term and they are used only for running trains on trial basis. “We get no revenue from them and there would be no infrastructure like platforms or any other passenger amenities,” a reliable source in SCR said.