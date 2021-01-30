Telangana minister T Harish Rao wants NABARD to devise credit plans to meet ryots' needs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the farmers are currently facing several problems, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday asked the NABARD officials to focus on the needs of the ryots while lending money to them.

Speaking at the State Credit Plan Seminar, the Minister said: "The farmers are facing problems like shortage of labour and godown space, lack of cold chains and marketing, processing and packing issues. The NABARD should lend money to farmers to overcome these problems."

Asking the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) officials to hold the credit plan meetings in villages and not in corporate offices or government offices in Hyderabad, he said: "Credit plans should be prepared as per the needs of the farmers."

Recalling that the situation of farmers had witnessed a sea change after the formation of the State, the Minister said: "The farmers were now getting quality and uninterrupted power supply. The 24x7 free power supply is being provided to around two lakh agriculture pump sets. Besides, the State has also been providing Rs 35,660 crore to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme."

He said that because of the construction Kaleshwaram and modernisation of canals, the irrigated area has increased considerably. "Earlier, the NABARD used to provide crop loans till the end of the season. But the farmers are now producing more than the needs of the State. Now there is a need to export the agriculture produce to other countries. For this, we have to focus on the quality, processing and packing. The NABARD should encourage them," the Minister said.