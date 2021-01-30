TRS draws flak from opposition parties in Telangana for presence at Parliament's joint session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has drawn flak for attending President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint session of Parliament on Friday, despite 16 Opposition parties boycotting it in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi. The TRS has been against the new farm laws since their enaction by the Centre.

Stating that the TRS' decision to attend the session only proved that it was working hand in glove with the BJP, the Congress pummelled the pink party for not joining the Opposition in boycotting the address.

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "The TRS' covert strategy of fighting with the BJP in the State, while joining hands with it in Delhi, has come to the fore once again. Galli me kusti, Delhi me dosti has always been TRS' policy."

Uttam then described the TRS-BJP "tacit understanding" as a "dark relationship".

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the Congress was among the 16 parties that boycotted the session. "The TRS has surrendered itself to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party is scared that the Centre might book it for the Rs 50,000-crore corruption it had orchestrated through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme," he said.

The TRS, however defended its decision to attend the session, stating that the party’s MPs had to show respect for the First Citizen and the Constitution. The party added that its participation did not imply its support for the new farm laws.

"We had opposed the Farm Bills when they were introduced in the Parliament. We will oppose them again in the Parliament when discussions arise. Why should we boycott the Presidential address," asked a TRS MP, who pointed out that the 16 other parties, which boycotted the session, were represented by just one or two MPs each.