Mahatma Gandhi statue goes missing in Warangal, Congress alleges foul play

Congress members alleged that a ruling TRS Corporator was behind the incident.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:14 AM

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi which  was demolished at TV Tower Colony  in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi has gone missing at TV Tower Colony, Hanamkonda in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. The incident came to light on Saturday. While local residents say the statue was removed for road widening works, Congress has alleged that it was demolished by miscreants. The statue was located in the middle of the road that connects DD Station and Kakatiya University (KU) Bypass Road. 

On Saturday, on the occasion of Gandhi’s death anniversary, TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash and other leaders staged a protest near the spot. They had gone to pay tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the spot.

They were shocked on finding the statue missing and demanded action to be taken against those responsible. They also demanded the district administration officials put up another statue at the same place.

Congress members alleged that a ruling TRS Corporator was behind the incident. They further alleged that due to pressure exerted by the ruling party leaders, no case had been registered at the Subedari police station. 

A police source said that they have received no complaint over the incident. The Warangal Urban district administration officials became aware of the development only on Saturday.

Speaking to Express, Subedari inspector D Naresh Kumar said they would conduct a probe into the incident.

