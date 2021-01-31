Revanth urges Nizamabad turmeric ryots to take agitation to Delhi

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy called on the district’s turmeric farmers to get ready to organise a big agitation in Delhi on lines of the ongoing agitation against farm laws, if their problems were not addressed.He said that to set up a National Turmeric Board and achieve Minimum Support Price (MSP), along with Price Deficiency Scheme, an agitation in Delhi was the only solution. He added that all these measures had been promised by local BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

The Congress on Saturday organised a one-day ‘Pasupu Deeksha’ in Armoor mandal headquarters on turmeric farmers’ problems. Congress leaders recalled that BJP leaders had assured to fulfil the farmers’ demands.“Farmers should just decide on a date to agitate in Delhi, I will see to the required arrangements. I, along with all districts leaders, am ready to accompany you in special trains or on foot, or tractor or bullock cart,’’ he said.

Reddy added that MP Dharmapuri’s ‘boss’ PM Narendra Modi was in Delhi and so the only solution was to go to the capital. He said the farmers should take inspiration from Punjab, Haryana and other States’ farmers who were agitating at Delhi’s borders. “I will take permission from AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to organise a turmeric farmers’ march in Delhi. Rahul has said that he will raise the issue in Parliament,’’ Reddy said.

The TPCC working president strongly criticised CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family for not fighting the Union government on farmers’ issues.Revanth questioned the CM’s Bangaru Telangana slogan. He said earlier, turmeric farmers could purchase 10g of gold by selling one quintal of turmeric in the market, but now, even to cultivate the crop they had to pawn or sell their wives’ gold. MLC T Jeevan Reddy, P Sudharshan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, former MP Y Madhu Goud, and several other senior party leaders attended the event.