Telangana Finance Minister T Harish irked over no show by staffers at Sangareddy collectorate

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao conducted a surprise inspection at the Sangareddy District Collectorate on Saturday and found to his disappointment that many staffers were either late or absent. The Minister, who arrived at Sangareddy to attend the Zilla Parishad meeting, visited the Collectorate on the way.

He questioned District Revenue Officer (DRO) Radhika Rani about the non-attendance of employees. She explained that some of the employees were sitting in the tribunal and that everyone was following the time rule. The Minister, however, made it clear that all officials should be in the office before 10.30 am.