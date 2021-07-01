STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused in Darbhanga blast had trained in Pakistan

The parcel was booked in the name of Mohd Sufiyan by Sufiyan himself, which contained seven packets packed with sarees.

Published: 01st July 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Militancy, gun,terrorist

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested two LeT terrorists in connection with the explosion of a parcel at Darbhanga Railway Station in Bihar, found that one of the accused, Mohd Nasir Khan, had visited Pakistan in the year 2012 and had received training in fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals, at the hands of LeT handlers. Nasir and his brother Imran, the other accused, were in touch with Pakistan-based LeT handlers over encrypted communication platforms.

The accused will be produced before a court in the city, following which they will be shifted to Bihar on a transit warrant and produced before the Special NIA Court in Patna. Detailed examination of the accused and further investigation continues to unearth the larger conspiracy. The conspiracy came to light after the parcel exploded at Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17.

The parcel was booked in the name of Mohd Sufiyan by Sufiyan himself, which contained seven packets packed with sarees. In the process of shifting them, one of the packets exploded and caught fire. The railway police initially registered the case under the Explosives Act. NIA re-registered a case on June 24 and took up the investigation.

A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
