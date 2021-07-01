STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family ostracized over land dispute in Nalgonda village

Pulijala Anjaiah had a dispute with another person of the same village and same caste over a piece of land.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A family was ostracized by community elders after they failed to turn up at a meeting to discuss the settlement of a land dispute in Bairavuni Banda village of Shaligouraram mandal, Nalgonda district.

However, Anjaiah chose not to follow the order. This infuriated the village elders who, in turn, ostracised Anjaiah’s family.

Further, they also issued an order that anyone in the village maintaining ties with Anjaiah’s family would be fined Rs 15,000. Anjaiah was also told not to move about, in the village. Based on Anjaiah’s complaint, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

