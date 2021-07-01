Heavy rain likely in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Hyderabad and most other districts in the State, the next three days. Also, on Thursday, intense spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur towards afternoon or evening in Hyderabad.

Among the districts, the heavy rainfall warning has been sounded for Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet,, Bhuvangiri, Ranga Reddy, Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sang a r e d dy, Me d ak and Kamareddy.

In its Impact Based Forecast, the IMD has warned of water-logging in low lying areas in districts for which the heavy rainfall warning has been sounded, disruption of rail/road transport in few areas for a few hours, clogging of storm-water drains and submergence of agricultural lands.

In the last 24 hours, between 8.30 am of Wednesday and Thursday 8.30 am, the highest rainfall recorded in the State was 59.5 mm at Keesara of Malkajgiri district and in GHMC limits, it was 57.5 mm at Marredpally.