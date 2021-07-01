STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mariamma custodial death: SHRC takes suo moto cognizance, initiates investigation

Later, the SHRC chairperson visited Jeevan Sandhya, an old age home, and interacted with the people there.

Published: 01st July 2021 08:58 AM

Custodial Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairperson Justice G Chandraiah, on Wednesday, said that the commission has taken the case of custodial death of SC woman Mariamma suo moto and has started an inquiry into the incident. He consoled Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Khammam.

He inquired about Uday’s incident with the police and asked about the treatment he was receiving at the hospital. Justice Chandraiah said that Mariamma death had been very unfortunate and that the government and the SHRC were taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. He asked Uday to bring to the commission’s or district administration’s notice if he faced any problem. He also promised that the inquiry would be expedited after Uday recovered from the hospital.

Later, the SHRC chairperson visited Jeevan Sandhya, an old age home, and interacted with the people there. He also participated in a district-level official meeting, where he directed the district administration to not hurt the people’s rights and to solve all pending cases. Other members of the SHRC were present.

