Rayalaseema ryots protest YS Sharmila’s stand on RLIP

Earlier in the day, Sharmila inaugurated a web portal through which her followers can join her political campaign team.

Published: 01st July 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila addresses her followers after launching the YSSR website in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed at the residence of YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday as farmers from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh staged a protest against the former’s statement on Krishna waters. The protesters demanded Sharmila to clarify her stand on the issue.

Recently, Sharmila tweeted that not even a single drop of Telangana’s share would be relinquished. She went on to say that if necessary, she was ready to fight with anyone over the issue. She made these remarks amidst the ongoing row over Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP) between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telangana’s Ministers are alleging that Andhra Pradesh is illegally constructing the RLIP.

Sharmila, who is going to launch her party on July 8, took Telangana’s side and announced her support to the people of the State. Taking serious objection to her statements, farmers from the Rayalaseema region alleged that her stand would render injustice to their region. Activists of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi have also joined the protest, and have alleged that Sharmila wants to turn the Rayalaseema region into a desert.

Leaders from the Sharmila camp including Indira Shoban, Pitta Ram Reddy and others tried to pacify the irate farmers at her residence, while both pro and anti-Sharmila slogans were raised. Earlier in the day, Sharmila inaugurated a web portal through which her followers can join her political campaign team.

Website to promote new party’s agenda

YS Sharmila, while launching a web portal on Wednesday, appealed to her followers to spread the content related to her yet-to-be-launched party’s agenda

