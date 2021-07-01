Telangana: District Forest Officer held for taking bribe of Rs 3lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested Wanaparthy District Forest Officer Maganti Bhabji Rao, who is also the in-charge for Jogulamba Gadwal district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession. According to ACB officials, Bhabji Rao had demanded a bribe from the complainant Vadde Nagaraju, a proprietor of VNR Seeds, to pass bills for an amount of Rs 13.72 lakh for the plans supplied by them under the MGNREGA project. He will be produced before the Special Court for ACB cases at Hyderabad.