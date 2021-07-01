STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What have you done for SCs, BJP leader Eatala Rajender asks Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

Rajender also questioned the TRS government on how much it has spent on education of SCs and how many SC students went abroad for higher studies under its scheme.

Published: 01st July 2021 08:27 AM

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender made sensational comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that the latter was shedding crocodile tears over schedule caste communites. Speaking to the media at Jammikunta here on Wednesday, he suggested that SCs should not be insulted.

“If not for the upcoming Huzurabad byelection, KCR would not have come out of his farmhouse,” he said. Rajender also questioned the TRS government on how much it has spent on education of SCs and how many SC students went abroad for higher studies under its scheme. “Not a single SC officer is working at CM camp office. There are no special scheme for SCs in the State. The TRS government is not sincere towards SCs. In the past few years, funds meant for SC welfare schemes are being diverted to other welfare schemes,” he alleged.

“The land purification scheme and revenue reforms did injustice to several SCs,” he said. Criticising KCR over double bed room scheme, the Minister said: “Such scheme were implemented only in Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies. The 2BHK works are still pending in Huzurabad and other constituencies,” he added.

