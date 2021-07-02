Don’t remove sarpanches, urges Forum for Good Governance tells Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) secretary M Padmanabha Reddy wanted the State government not to remove the elected sarpanches. In a statement here on Thursday, he said that around 150 sarpanches had been removed by District Collectors in the last two years in the State. Of them, 140 went to court and obtained stay orders and another six approached the Panchayat Raj Tribunal, he said. Action was taken against them for not constructing Vaikuntha Dhamams and not conducting plantation drives. Sarpanches should not be removed unless there is misuse of funds, he said.

Reddy flags drugs in schools

Reddy also demanded the government to take notice of reports that drugs were finding their way into corporate schools. He said that it was a serious issue and merited an investigation. “If students are using drugs in any school, the management concerned should be booked,” he said.