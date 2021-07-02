JNTU Hyderabad students bag plum jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) College of Engineering, Hyderabad, landed jobs with international bigwigs while securing fat paychecks. Three students from the Computer Science department from the 2021 batch received placements at Microsoft with an annual pay package of 41 lakhs per annum (LPA).

Meanwhile, another CSE student got placed with Walmart with a pay package of 21 LPA. Additionally, about seven students got placed in Oracle with 11 LPA and nine students were placed in Pega Systems with a pay package of 10.4 LPA.