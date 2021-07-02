STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR stirring up artificial Krishna water dispute, alleges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

While referring to the ongoing heated debates on the issue, Revanth felt that the names of former Chief Ministers like NT Rama Rao or YS Rajasekhar Reddy should not be pulled into this.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s grand scheme was in play as YSR Sharmila was gearing up to launch her party in the State. Describing the ongoing debate on Krishna water dispute as ‘artificial’, he held that KCR was not only trying to create rift between regions, but also tricking YSRCP’s supporters to follow the party led by Sharmila.

Speaking to media persons following high tea at TPCC’s senior vice president Suresh Shetakar’s residence, Revanth wondered as to why this dispute cropped up days before Sharmila was forming her new party. “This is part of the grand scheme of KCR who is hoping that the followers of Congress and YSRCP would join the new party,” he alleged.

While referring to the ongoing heated debates on the issue, Revanth felt that the names of former Chief Ministers like NT Rama Rao or YS Rajasekhar Reddy should not be pulled into this. “If KCR was serious about resolving the issue, he would have convinced the Centre anyway. But KCR is trying to gain political mileage out of this and protect his stature. He could have convinced the Prime Minister, the way he did by bowing in front of him.” he added.

