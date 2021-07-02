Mariamma custodial death: SHRC seeks CCTV footage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took suo moto cognizance of the 40-year-old SC woman A Mariamma’s custodial death in the Addagudur police station of Rachakonda, it asked the police officials to submit CCTV footage available at the station.

SHRC officials visited Khammam on Wednesday where Mariamma’s Uday Kiran is undergoing treatment after reportedly being beaten up by the police. They sought a detailed report on the incident and also directed police to submit the FIR copy and medical report.

Questioning as to why a woman had been locked up inside the police station which is against the law, SHRC officials also asked why Mariamma had been arrested in an alleged robbery case. Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran told the SHRC officials that Mariamma died following severe stomach pain after the police assaulted her.

In a preliminary inquiry, police officials orally stated that the Addagudur police had arrested three persons in connection with a theft that took place at priest Balasouri’s residence in Bhongir. After a preliminary probe, the accused were handed over to policemen Janaiah and Rasheed.