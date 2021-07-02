Show concern for Andhra Pradesh natives in Telangana: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud asked the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the ongoing works of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, if the AP government had any concern for the people of AP origin living in Telangana.

He requested the government to construct RLIP and RDS right canal only after obtaining the requisite permissions. Speaking to the media in Mahbubnagar on Thursday, the Minister said, “No persons of AP origin has lodged a complaint against the Telangana government in any police station in the last seven years.”