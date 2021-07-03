STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ACB searches at Exhibition Society after ex-Telangana minister Eatala Rajender's exit

The complaint lodged with the ACB alleged that said financial irregularities occurred during ormer minister Eatala Rajender’s tenure.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

ACB officials conduct searches at the Exhibition Society office in Nampally

ACB officials conduct searches at the Exhibition Society office in Nampally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the Exhibition Society in Nampally over allegations of financial irregularities. 

They were acting on a complaint from an office bearer of the society, the ACB said. After conducting an inquiry and verifying the records, the ACB seized a few documents from the office. 

The development comes close on the heels of former minister Eatala Rajender resigning from the post of president of the society, which he had held for nearly six years. 

The complaint lodged with the ACB alleged that said financial irregularities occurred during Rajender’s tenure.

Meanwhile, the society authorities maintained that their activities were completely transparent and that there was no scope for any irregularity. B Prabha Shankar, the honorary secretary of the Exhibition Society, told the media that this was the first time a search like this was conducted in the society. 

​“We are cooperating with the ACB and have furnished all the information they have asked for,” the secretary added.

“The Exhibition Society is run by its managing committee. Eatala Rajender was only the president. He alone cannot make any decisions regarding the society’s functioning. All the activities of the society are completely transparent,” Prabha Shankar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau Eatala Rajender
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp