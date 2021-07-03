ACB searches at Exhibition Society after ex-Telangana minister Eatala Rajender's exit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the Exhibition Society in Nampally over allegations of financial irregularities.

They were acting on a complaint from an office bearer of the society, the ACB said. After conducting an inquiry and verifying the records, the ACB seized a few documents from the office.

The development comes close on the heels of former minister Eatala Rajender resigning from the post of president of the society, which he had held for nearly six years.

The complaint lodged with the ACB alleged that said financial irregularities occurred during Rajender’s tenure.

Meanwhile, the society authorities maintained that their activities were completely transparent and that there was no scope for any irregularity. B Prabha Shankar, the honorary secretary of the Exhibition Society, told the media that this was the first time a search like this was conducted in the society.

​“We are cooperating with the ACB and have furnished all the information they have asked for,” the secretary added.

“The Exhibition Society is run by its managing committee. Eatala Rajender was only the president. He alone cannot make any decisions regarding the society’s functioning. All the activities of the society are completely transparent,” Prabha Shankar said.