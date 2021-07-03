STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar Dairy goes hip with protein drinks

Karimnagar Dairy or Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited has launched Nutri-whey, a protein energy drink, in mango and lychee flavours, along with vanilla flavoured milk.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Protein Shake, Health, Diet

According to KMPCL chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao, presently, the company sells about 2 lakh litres of milk per day. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Dairy is competing with other companies that produce milk products with its newly launched protein energy drink and other products with various flavours. Currently, it is procuring a record two lakh litres of milk per day. 

Soon, a three lakh litre capacity unit will come up in the district.

Karimnagar Dairy or Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL) has launched Nutri-whey, a protein energy drink, in mango and lychee flavours, along with vanilla flavoured milk. The company has come up with over 10 varieties of milk-based products.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, who launched the protein energy drink here on Friday, said there was plenty of market for milk and milk products in Hyderabad, but farmers of Telangana were unable to capture it, thus making neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat sell their milk in Telangana. He appreciated Karimnagar Dairy for producing good nutritional supplements.

According to KMPCL chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao, presently, the company sells about 2 lakh litres of milk per day. 

​Apart from this, Karimnagar Dairy is set to inaugurate soon a state-of-the-art modern mega dairy project of 3 lakh litre capacity in Thimmapur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar Dairy
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp