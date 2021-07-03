Karimnagar Dairy goes hip with protein drinks

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Dairy is competing with other companies that produce milk products with its newly launched protein energy drink and other products with various flavours. Currently, it is procuring a record two lakh litres of milk per day.

Soon, a three lakh litre capacity unit will come up in the district.

Karimnagar Dairy or Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL) has launched Nutri-whey, a protein energy drink, in mango and lychee flavours, along with vanilla flavoured milk. The company has come up with over 10 varieties of milk-based products.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, who launched the protein energy drink here on Friday, said there was plenty of market for milk and milk products in Hyderabad, but farmers of Telangana were unable to capture it, thus making neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat sell their milk in Telangana. He appreciated Karimnagar Dairy for producing good nutritional supplements.

According to KMPCL chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao, presently, the company sells about 2 lakh litres of milk per day.

​Apart from this, Karimnagar Dairy is set to inaugurate soon a state-of-the-art modern mega dairy project of 3 lakh litre capacity in Thimmapur.