Mid Manair Dam continues to receive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme water

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The authorities concerned continued to release Kaleshwaram water from Nandi pumphouse at Nandi Medaram in Peddapalli district into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), on Friday as well.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) Package-8 Noone Sridhar said that they are also releasing about 18,900 cusecs of water into the Gayatri pumphouse from the surgepool, using six pumps.

However, the officials concerned have, for the time being, stopped releasing water from the MMD into the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and have set their focus on discharging about 2,983 cusecs into the Package-10.The MMD currently has about 20.84 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 27.5 tmcft.

​At the same time, the LMD in Karimnagar is receiving about 293 cusecs of water from Moyatummeda Vagu located in its catchment area. The dam, as on Friday evening, has 20.74 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 24.034 tmcft.

The Irrigation Department authorities told The New Indian Express that they will lift the gates of the LMD any moment.

They also pointed out that it was a routine procedure during monsoon.

Meanwhile, in view of the sudden surge in the number of people vising the dam site and bund area, the officials concerned have imposed special restrictions and have also taken all necessary steps to avoid untoward incidents.

With both the Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dams reaching their respective Full Reservoir Level (FRL), scores of tourists are thronging the dam sites.