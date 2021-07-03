STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mid Manair Dam continues to receive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme water

The Irrigation Department authorities told The New Indian Express that they will lift the gates of the LMD any moment. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram water being released from the six pumps at Nandi pumphouse

Kaleshwaram water being released from the six pumps at Nandi pumphouse

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The authorities concerned continued to release Kaleshwaram water from Nandi pumphouse at Nandi Medaram in Peddapalli district into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD), on Friday as well.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) Package-8 Noone Sridhar said that they are also releasing about 18,900 cusecs of water into the Gayatri pumphouse from the surgepool, using six pumps.

However, the officials concerned have, for the time being, stopped releasing water from the MMD into the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and have set their focus on discharging about 2,983 cusecs into the Package-10.The MMD currently has about 20.84 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 27.5 tmcft. 

​At the same time, the LMD in Karimnagar is receiving about 293 cusecs of water from Moyatummeda Vagu located in its catchment area. The dam, as on Friday evening, has 20.74 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 24.034 tmcft. 

The Irrigation Department authorities told The New Indian Express that they will lift the gates of the LMD any moment. 

They also pointed out that it was a routine procedure during monsoon.

Meanwhile, in view of the sudden surge in the number of people vising the dam site and bund area, the officials concerned have imposed special restrictions and have also taken all necessary steps to avoid untoward incidents.

With both the Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dams reaching their respective Full Reservoir Level (FRL), scores of tourists are thronging the dam sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp