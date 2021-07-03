Three duped by cyber criminals in Hyderabad, lose Rs 4.8 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three individuals were duped by cybercriminals in three separate cases in the Hyderabad City Commissionerate limits under the pretext of online trading and investment in a fake subsidiary of Amazon. The three victims collectively lost Rs 4.8 lakh. In the first case, the victim Suresh Yadav, who lives in Punjagutta, was approached by a fraudster, who claimed that her name was Ashwini Naik.

She persuaded the victim to invest in an online company while claiming that he would make heavy profits from his investment. Suresh did not doubt the offer and fell into the trap and lost Rs 1.6 lakh in the process. By the time he realised, it was too late.

In the second case, Anil Singh, a Dhoolpet resident, was tricked by a fraudster who claimed she could help in raising the spending limit of his credit card. Anil believed her and lost an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh in the process.In the third case, an Amberpet resident Ravinder fell into the trap of online fraudsters, who claimed that he could make huge profits if he invested in “Amazon Sales”.

They lured him by showing him a virtual money account and influenced him to invest around Rs 2 lakh in the fraudulent scheme. However, after the transaction was completed, the fraudster’s phone was switched off and Ravinder could not reach him even after trying many times over and over again. Then, he realised he has been cheated by the fraudster.