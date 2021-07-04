STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaleshwaram helped 26 Telangana districts to grow palm oil: Harish Rao

The Minister asked the farmers of Siddipet district to always be ready for the 'lucrative exercise' of palm oil cultivation.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:11 AM

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Oil palm cultivation is suitable in coastal areas but due to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, 26 districts in the State are able to produce palm oil,  Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday. The minister visited Kshirasagar, Bussapur, Venkatapur, Ponnala and other villages in Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies as part of the Palle Pragathi programme. “We are currently importing palm oil worth Rs 60,000 crore from neighbouring countries. In the coming days, we will produce our own palm oil to the level of exporting it,” he said.

 The Minister asked the farmers of Siddipet district to always be ready for palm oil cultivation. Agriculture is not a routine process, he said, and called on the farmers to adapt to changing times and market demand.
“Oil palm cultivation is going to be a lucrative exercise and the CM aims to increase it and get higher income for farmers.

The government will help provide a subsidy of Rs 43,000 per hectare for palm oil cultivation — with the farmer paying only Rs 4,300 and the government paying the remaining Rs 39,000,” he said. Harish Rao assured Bussapur and Venkatapur villagers from Siddipet constituency, that the irrigation water through the lift irrigation scheme will be diverted to them.

