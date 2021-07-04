Karnataka BJP leader’s name crops up in Hyderabad gutkha racket  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka -based senior BJP leader’s name has cropped while investigating the illegal gutkha supply racket busted by the Hyderabad city police at Shahinayath Gunj on June 27. The accused confessed that they were procuring gutkha from Bidar, supplied by the BJP leader and his two associates. Inquiries revealed that the BJP leader holds the position as the chairperson of a nominated post.

Police however, clarified that apart from the accused’s confession, there is no evidence to prove that they had been supplying gutkha to the arrested accused.

“The details are yet to be ascertained,” said police officials.On June 27, police arrested Shaikh Abdul Khaled and seized huge quantities of gutkha from him. On inquiry, he revealed the names of the BJP leader and his other associates.