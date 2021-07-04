Minister KTR promises tap connection to 14,000 households in Telangana's Vemulawada by Dasara

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Every household in Vemulawada town will get a tap connection by paying a nominal fee of Rs 1, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, while participating in a Pattana Pragathi programme in the town on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, he announced that by Dasara,14,000 households would get tap connection for drinking water and added that 60 per cent of the Mission Bhagiratha works had been completed so far. The government is focussing on providing better roads, sanitation facilities and basic amenities as well as on increasing green cover in the temple town, he said and added that for the construction of a modern market, Rs 5 crore had been sanctioned. The Minister reviewed various development works being take-up by the Municipality executive body. He asked the Municipal administration to send required proposals for development works and added that within 15 days, officials would visit works at the field level to assess development.

He took the Municipal Commissioner to task for not implementing a biometric attendance system for municipal staffers. Later, KTR directed the Commissioner to identify land at Marripalli to develop urban forest. To ramp up the development of villages merged under the Municipality, around 20 per cent of additional funds will be allocated, KTR said. He also said that a stadium would be built at Thippapur. The Minister inspected arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Sircilla town.

KCR TO INAUGURATE STATE’S FIRST IDTRC TODAY

Rajanna-Sircilla: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Sircilla on Sunday and participate in various development programmes. The Chief Minister will inaugurate around 1,320 2BHK houses at Mandepalli along with State’s first Institute of Driving, Training and Research Centre (IDTRC). The IDRC, a joint venture of State and Centre, has been built over 20 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 21.48 crore and the double bedroom houses have been constructed by spending Rs 76.23 crore on 26 acres. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed Integrated Collectorate complex constructed with Rs 70 crore.