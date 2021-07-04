STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mounting pressure on staff to keep Telangana Road Transport Corporation afloat

TSRTC authorities instructed drivers to cover 5.2 km per litre, while conductors asked to ensure earning of Rs 30 per km.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

TSRTC

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the continuous price hike of diesel, which is about to touch Rs 100 per litre, pressure is mounting on the bus drivers and conductors of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to keep it afloat after sustaining heavy losses during the lockdown. They now have to ensure that the buses run efficiently at 5.2 kilometres per litre (KMPL) while maintaining the earnings per kilometre (EPK) at Rs 30.

While citing orders from TSRTC officials, within days of the lockdown being lifted, a notice was pasted on the walls of the several depots asking drivers to run their buses at 5 KMPL .while the conductors were asked maintain the EPK at Rs 30 in the city. While in the districts, the KMPL should be 5.4, while the EPK stays at Rs 35. The TSRTC management believes that maintaining the EPK and KMPL to desired numbers would be optimal to its growth. 

However, the employees have questioned the rationale behind coming up with such instructions when there are constraints, as the public transport continues to receive less patronage ever since the Covid struck. Moreover, the fitness of the buses remain under question, as nearly half of the buses from around a fleet of 8,000 is more than 15 years old. 

“How do you expect buses to give good mileage when nearly half of the buses are older than 15 years? The staff is facing harassment, if they are not able to maintain optimal levels. There are close to 100 drivers who are already facing the heat and were not assigned duties for two to three days,” said K Hanumanthu, vice chairman, TSRTC JAC. 

Citing the example of one of the drivers who had died by suicide at Ranigunj I bus depot, he alleged that this kind of harassment may prove detrimental to the future of the employees and also the organisation.

NOT GIVEN DUTY FOR DAYS
On Tuesday, a 50-year-old TSRTC bus driver died by suicide at the Ranigunj I bus depot. His colleagues alleged that he was being harassed by superiors at the depot who weren’t assigning him regular duties. Hanumanthu, vice chairman, TSRTC JAC, said about 100 drivers are facing similar heat from superiors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Covid effect on TSRTC
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp