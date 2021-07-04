Three killed in accident in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three youngsters on a moped were killed in an accident at Mailardevpally late on Saturday. The moped they were riding skidded and all three of them fell on the road when a cement tanker passing in the same direction, ran over them, killing all three on the spot.

N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad said the youngsters were recklessly triple riding and had also taken the wrong route at an intersection. The rider also had a prosthetic arm on the left.

The victims have been identified as Shaik Qamruddin (35), Syed Jameel (22) and Syed Bablu (27), all migrant labourers belonging to Nanded in Maharashtra and residing at Langar Houz in the city.

Police said the accident happened at around 11.25 pm near Mailardevpally Police Station, on the Chandrayangutta - Aramgarh Main road. The rider could not control the vehicle and the vehicle skid making them fall down, police said.