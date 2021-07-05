Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme ended water crisis, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Pointing out that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was launched to put an end to water crisis in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slammed those criticising the project. He also urged local public representatives and the officials of the department concerned to ensure equal and responsible distribution of water.

After taking part in various developmental programmes in Sircilla on Sunday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting on irrigation in erstwhile Karimnagar district with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and other officials concerned.

During the meeting, the CM pointed out that the government has arranged all facilities to help farmers get irrigation water throughout the year. He also mentioned that Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam districts are now receiving water in abundance for both irrigation and drinking purposes. He also advised the officials to set up small lift irrigation projects during monsoon, which can be utilised later.

Stating that the government has managed to revive all irrigation tanks and ponds through Mission Kakatiya, KCR urged the officials concerned to fill all of them using Godavari water. The CM also said that he will visit Ananthagiri in Ellantakunta. As per the request of ryots, water from the Nizamsagar project will soon be released into the ayacut area, he added.

Congress protest

​

Demanding the release of job notifications, two Congress activists staged a protest and tried to intercept the convoy of the CM, in Sircilla. However, police officials foiled their attempt.