STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kolam tribals in Telangana's Adilabad grapple with grim living conditions

Apart from the aforementioned details regarding life expectancy, the IRCS members also found out that only five persons among the Kolams have completed their matriculation.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Children belonging to Kolam tribe travel long distances to fetch drinking water

Children belonging to Kolam tribe travel long distances to fetch drinking water.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: As a result of the apathy of State government and the authorities concerned, Kolam tribals are suffering a lot, owing to the unavailability of nutritious food. Not just that their life expectancy has gone down to an average of 55 years, most tribals, who are in their 40s, have started looking like elderly persons.

According to sources, most areas where the Kolam tribals live are disconnected from the “outer world” with no proper road connectivity. As a result, they are not able to visit hospitals for deliveries or any kind of diseases. Apart from this, they have also been struggling to get pure and safe drinking water. 

The New Indian Express also found out that the infant mortality rate is very high among Kolams, and that one in every 10 newborns dies due to malnutrition.

Speaking to The New indian Express, several Kolams said that they can’t afford the “luxury” of making curries due to financial crisis. Most of them buy rice from PDS shops and have it with pickle, without including any vegetables in their daily diet.

Though their situation has been the same for quite some time now, neither the Anganwadi workers nor the officials of Women and Child Welfare Department have, till date, taken any measures to improve their lives.

Governor's helping hand

After learning about the hardships being faced by Kolams and other tribal groups, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had called for an action plan to ensure that such underprivileged groups get proper nutritious food. 

As part of this, she adopted Burki village, a remote Kolam tribe habitation.According to the plan envisaged by the Governor, the officials have made arrangements to provide nutritious food to the tribals from local markets.In light of this, the members of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) carried out a survey in the village and submitted a report to the government. 

Apart from the aforementioned details regarding life expectancy, the IRCS members also found out that only five persons among the Kolams have completed their matriculation. The total population of Burki is 108.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, IRCS State managing committee member G Vijay Babu said that they have identified five members from the community, who will soon be taken to Hyderabad to meet the Governor and explain to her, in person, all the hardships being faced by them. The Governor has also adopted Mangli village, a habitation of Gond tribals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolam tribals Adilabad
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp