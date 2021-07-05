STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labour Department move provides ray of hope for Nizam Sugars employees

Published: 05th July 2021 07:25 AM

The Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) was established during the Nizam’s reign and was later expanded. (Representational photo)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Labour Department officials have asked the employees of the Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) situated in Bodhan to submit their demands. The move comes more than four months since the workers’ union took out a padayatra on the issue.  

In February, NSDL employees had organised a padayatra from Bodhan to Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum to the State government, citing their demands and the issues they were facing. They had submitted the memorandum to all political party leaders.

NDSL workers union general secretary S Kumara Swami submitted a detailed letter to the Labour Department after the officials sought to know their demands. In the letter, he has written that since 2016, salaries of employees were pending and an amount of Rs 25 crore should be cleared. He has also written about various other issues being faced by the employees.

The employees believe it to be a good sign that the Labour Department was collecting details and has sought to know their demands, and they are hoping to hear good news soon. They said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was known for taking positive decisions and would also respond positively to their demands. 

The Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) was established during the Nizam’s reign and was later expanded. During the TDP regime in united Andhra Pradesh, it was privatised and the name was changed to NDSL. After formation of Telangana, the management announced layoffs in 2015 and the issue is still pending at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 

Kumara Swami said the total number of total employees at NDSL had reduced to 140 and therefore, settling their issues would not be a problem for the State government. Swami urged the government to consider their issues and provide pending salaries to the employees. He requested the government to provide at least half of the pending salaries and carry out the final settlement after the NCLT announces its judgment.

