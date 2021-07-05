STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana junks Andhra Pradesh’s water depletion claims

Now, it wants to maintain the 854-foot level to enable diversion of Krishna water outside the basin.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (Photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not one to lie low in the face of a fusillade from Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government on Sunday dashed off a strongly worded letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), rebutting the neighbouring State’s contention that hydel power generation by Telangana at Srisailam would affect its drinking and irrigation requirements.

Describing Andhra Pradesh’s logic as being “far from reality, misleading and without any justification,” Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar, in the letter, said that the State would utilise its share of water as it likes and that the Andhra Pradesh government should not have any objection to it.

He pointed out that the Planning Commission had given clearance to the Srisailam Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in 1963 and as per its estimate, about 265 tmcft water could be released from Srisailam HEP to Nagarjuna Sagar for its needs.

“The Andhra Pradesh government did not maintain Srisailam’s reservoir level above 834 feet from 1990-91 to 2019-20 in the months of April and May. Now, it wants to maintain the 854-foot level to enable diversion of Krishna water outside the basin. This goes against the against the Bachawat Tribunal allocations,” said Muralidhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Muralidhar
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp