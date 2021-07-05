With eye on Huzurabad, Bandi Sanjay Kumar to begin padayatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday announced that he would begin a padayatra on August 9, marking the occasion of the Quit India Movement, with the objective of building a democratic Telangana State.

The first phase of the padayatra would last for nearly two months and would be concluded in the Huzurabad constituency, which would go for a byelection within a few months.

Sanjay’s padayatra will start from Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar and pass through Chevella, Vikarabad, Tandur, Andhole, Ellareddy, Kamareddy, Ellareddypet, Bejjanki, Husnabad and Huzurabad. Sanjay said he would expose TRS Ministers and MLAs during the 750-km journey.

BJP held a State executive meeting and a Huzurabad byelection preparatory meeting on Sunday which was attended by the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP vice-president DK Aruna, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, Eatala Rajender, MLA T Raja Singh and other leaders.

Addressing the meeting, Sanjay alleged that the CM was claiming credit even for the Central government-sponsored schemes. Questioning the ‘CM’s Dalit Empowerment Programme’, Sanjay said not even five per cent of SCs were given three acres of land as promised. He said, “KCR is the only Chief Minister in the country who has not attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth/death anniversaries to pay homage.”