Current Krishna fiasco KCR’s fault, says Nagam Janardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy blamed the TRS government for the current Krishna river water dispute. He felt that in the past seven years, neither the Chief Minister nor any public representatives from TRS were able to gauge the loss Telangana would face due to the issue.

Speaking at an all-party meeting organised by Telangana Journalists Adhyayana Vedika, Reddy wondered as to why there was no retort from Telangana’s side when an AP Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was in the forefront on the issue. “Almost 69 per cent of Krishna flows through Telangana and it should get more than 500 TMC. What has Rao done by borrowing `4.5 lakh crore (total amount borrowed by the State since formation),” he questioned.

Dr Prakash Reddy, Telangana BJP spokesperson, said, “The Centre cannot be blamed on the latest episode as when the Union Jal Shakti Minister invited KCR twice for discussions, the meetings were postponed by the State government. KCR agreed to withdraw the case in Supreme Court in front of the Apex Council. Then, KCR waited for eight months and within eight hours of withdrawal of the case, he is speaking against the Centre.”